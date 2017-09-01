Missing Middle School Student Found Safe

A missing Salina middle school student has been found safe.

Family and friends had been searching for 13-year-old Luke Burleson, who went missing from Salina on Thursday. He was last seen at Lakewood Middle School at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

He was found safe Sunday afternoon. No other details were immediately available.

