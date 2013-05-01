Large Hay Barn Fire Friday Night

A portion of Hedville Road west of Salina was closed early Friday night as first responders battled a large fire in a hay barn.

Rural firefighters were sent at around 5:00 to the report of a hay barn on fire in the area of Hedville Road and State Street Road.

The first crews on scene immediately requested additional help. Multiple districts were called to provide additional water and manpower.

The firefighting effort was initially delayed by downed powerlines.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for several miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.