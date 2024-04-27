Horsemanship Events Planned

A Kansas college is offering a couple of camps on horsemanship,

According to Colby Community College, its equestrian team is offering two horsemanship day camps in May at the CCC Agricultural Center three miles east and one mile north of Colby. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., and the camps conclude at 3:30 p.m.

On May 23, the Beginner Day Camp is for riders ages 5 to 10 with limited experience. The Young Showman Camp on May 24 is for participants with at least two years of show experience.

The fee is $110 per camp or $100 for participants riding their own horses. Lunch and a T-shirt are included.

Campers with a horse are required to provide a health certificate (within 30 days), a valid negative Coggins certificate (within one year), proof of current 5-way vaccination, and proof of current West Nile vaccination. Hay, grain, and other supplies are the responsibility of the horse owners.

For more information, contact Coach Jessica Bugbee at (785) 460-4709.