Friday Fire Damages Salina Auto Shop

A north Salina auto repair shop was damaged by fire Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to Virg’s Auto Repair at 501 E. Pacific just before 1:00 in the afternoon to the report of a fire. Salina Fire Marshal Troy Long told KSAL News at the scene that at 12:56 pm a passing motorist saw flames in a front window of the business and called for help.

There was heavy smoke, and the flames had burst through the window when the first crews arrived. Long says they were able to quickly get the fire under control, and kept it from spreading.

Investigators were on the scene working to determine a cause. Long added that the occupants of the building had earlier in the day detected an odor of smoldering wires, but couldn’t find anything.

There were no injuries in the fire.

