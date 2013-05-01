Explosives Disposal Shakes Salina

If you have been hearing, and feeling, loud booms that seem to be originating west of Salina you are not alone. KSAL News received numerous questions from curious citizens Tuesday asking about the noise.

According to Saline County Emergency Management, the noise is originating from the Smoky Hill Weapons Range. Officials are conducting explosive ordnance disposal. Some of the booms have been powerful enough to vibrate homes in Salina.

Located 10 miles west of Salina, the Smoky Hill Weapons Range is the largest and busiest Air National Guard bombing range in the nation. It encompassed 51 square miles, and has more than 100 tactical targets and an electronic warfare range.

The explosive ordnance disposal should conclude in the afternoon on Tuesday.