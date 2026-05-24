New Splash Pad Temporarily Closed

The new splash pad at Salina’s Jerry Ivey Park is temporary closed.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, due to excessive mud and dirt being brought into the splash pad and filtration system, the splash pad at Jerry Ivey Memorial Park is temporarily closed for cleaning and maintenance.

While they know this is disappointing, protecting water quality and preventing damage to the equipment is essential to keeping the splash pad safe and operational for the community.

They are asking all parents and children to please stay out of dirt, mulch, grass, and landscape areas surrounding the splash pad before entering the water feature. Excessive dirt and mud tracked onto the splash pad quickly clog the filtration system, impact water quality, and can force additional closures.

Please help us keep the splash pad open and enjoyable for everyone by:

Using sidewalks and designated access points

Avoiding dirt and landscape areas​

Supervising children and encouraging them to stay on paved surfaces

Staff is actively working to clean and restore the system as quickly as possible, and they will share reopening updates once available. It is anticipated to be sometime Monday.

The agency thanks everyone for their cooperation, patience, and help caring for this new community amenity.