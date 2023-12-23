Zoo Welcomes New Tiger

Rolling Hills Zoo is welcoming a new member to its animal family, an Amur tiger.

According to the zoo, their newest resident is Viktoria, a female Amur tiger, born in March 2022 at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, North Dakota.

Described as spirited and spunky, Viktoria’s zest for life is evident in her playful interactions, and she has already captured the hearts of her keepers. Viktoria is an eager participate in target training with a fondness for bones and diverse enrichments, including scents, spices, boxes, paper and pumpkins.

One of Viktoria’s distinctive features is a speckling on her lower legs, adding to her charm and individuality.

While Viktoria will not reach sexual maturity until the age of three or four, her move to Rolling Hills Zoo came on a breeding recommendation as part of the SSP (Species Survival Program). Prior to Viktoria’s arrival, Dhenuka, the Zoo’s male Amur tiger, moved to another facility on a similar breeding recommendation. Once Viktoria reaches sexual maturity RHZ will receive a male Amur tiger as part of the SSP’s breeding plan.

Tigers are on the brink of extinction. Just over a century ago, 100,000 wild tigers roamed across Asia. Today, fewer than 3,900 live in a mere 4% of their historic range and there are estimated to be between only 265 – 486 Amur tigers remaining in the wild.

Along with the other four tiger subspecies, Amur tigers are one of the most endangered carnivores on Earth. Their dwindling population is due to poaching and deforestation resulting in loss of habitat.

Visitors are invited to come out and enjoy Viktoria’s captivating presence and spirited antics as she settles into her new home at Rolling Hills Zoo.

Photo via Rolling Hills Zoo