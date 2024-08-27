Zoo Welcomes New Painted Dog

Rolling Hills Zoo is welcoming a new addition to its animal family.

According to the Zoo, a four-year-old male African painted dog named JP has joined the zoo’s resident female dogs, Lala and Raina. This new addition is part of the zoo’s ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation and education.

JP, who weighs in at 73 pounds, is slightly younger but noticeably larger than his new companions, Lala and Raina, who weigh 62 pounds and 56 pounds respectively.

“He is quite a bit larger than the girls, and his coloring is very distinctive,” shared Devney Bowen, Head Keeper at Rolling Hills Zoo. “The girls’ coloration is more muted, and his coloration is quite vibrant.”

Transferring from ABQ BioPark Zoo in Albuquerque, New Mexico, JP completed a 30-day quarantine before being introduced to his new pack. His integration has been seamless, with JP quickly assuming the role of alpha male, while Lala has taken on the role of alpha female.

“This is what we expected based on past group behavior and dynamics, but it was nice to see them quickly settle into their roles”, Bowen said. “We will continue to watch and monitor these dynamics as time progresses.”

African painted dogs, known for their incredible social structure and teamwork, typically live in packs ranging from 10 to 40 individuals. Only the alpha male and female breed within the pack, reinforcing the strong social hierarchy. In their natural habitat, these animals form strong bonds and exhibit advanced communication skills, which are vital for hunting, raising pups, and maintaining pack unity.

JP is trained to participate in his own healthcare, performing behaviors that assist in his overall care. He also enjoys food and scent enrichment activities, as well as foraging.

In the wild, African painted dogs are cooperative hunters with a remarkable success rate, achieving 60-90% of their hunts compared to 25-30% for lions and hyenas.

Despite their cooperative nature and strong survival instincts, African painted dogs face significant threats in the wild. Habitat fragmentation, viral diseases, and competition with larger predators like lions have contributed to their status as one of the world’s most endangered mammals. With only

around 6,600 individuals remaining in the wild, primarily in southern Africa and parts of East Africa, conservation efforts are crucial.

Rolling Hills Zoo is dedicated to inspiring people to conserve and protect our natural world. JP’s arrival highlights the zoo’s ongoing commitment to animal welfare, conservation, and education. Visitors are encouraged to come and learn more about these remarkable animals and the vital conservation efforts needed to ensure their survival.

Photos via Rolling Hills Zoo