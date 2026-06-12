REMINDER: No Burning Storm Debris in Town

Storm debris and yard waste may not be openly burned within the City of Salina under city ordinance.

Following recent storms, residents are reminded not to burn branches, leaves, brush, or other yard waste. Open burning creates a fire risk, especially during dry or windy conditions, and smoke or visible flames are often reported to 911 as possible structure or grass fires. When that happens, fire crews must respond to investigate, which can temporarily take personnel and apparatus out of service from actual emergencies.

Residents are also asked not to place storm debris on or around fire hydrants. Hydrants must remain clear, visible, and accessible at all times so firefighters can locate and use them quickly during a fire or other emergency. We ask that you keep 3 feet around all fire hydrants clear year round.

Please help keep Salina safe by following city ordinance and disposing of storm debris through proper cleanup methods.