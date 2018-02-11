Zoo Veterinarian to Give Presentation

The veterinarian at Rolling Hills Zoo will give a presentation in Salina this week.

Dr. Danelle Okeson, veterinarian at Rolling Hills Zoo, will give a presentation about zoo medicine on Thursday, February 15th. The presentation will be held at Kansas Wesleyan University in room 229 of Peters Science Building and will start at 7 P.M.

Dr. Okeson will talk about how zoo vets care for captive animals and how they help with animal conservation.

A Kansas State University graduate of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Okeson worked on a chronic wasting disease vaccine for the National Wildlife Research Center in Fort Collins, Colorado for two years. Dr. Okeson also worked at the San Antonio Zoo for three years. She returned to her hometown of Salina where she became the Staff Veterinarian at Rolling Hills Zoo. Rolling Hills Zoo takes pride in its dedication to preserving wildlife through participating in conservative programs and offering fun, interactive learning opportunities for visitors.

The presentation is part of the monthly meeting of the Smoky Hill Audubon Society. It is free and open to the public.