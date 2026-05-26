Arrest Made after High Speed Chase

A traffic stop to check a tag light turns into a high speed chase and the arrest of a man from Assaria.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on Saturday night around 9:15pm, a deputy pulled over 48-year-old Larry Moreno, Jr. in the 500 lock of S. Phillips.

Authorities say Moreno gave the officer his name and as the officer walked back to his patrol unit – Moreno sped away in a Chevy S-10 pickup.

Speeds reached 68-miles per hour in a 30-mph zone before Moreno crashed into a utility box in the 1200 block of West Walnut and fled on foot.

He was caught a short time later and reportedly struggled with the arresting officer.

Moreno is now facing possible charges of DUI, flee and elude and possession of marijuana.