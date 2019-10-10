Zoo Set to Celebrate 20 Years

An organization that started with a collection of horses in a barn is planning to celebrate its 20 year anniversary as an accredited zoo. Rollings Hills Zoo is preparing to celebrate later this month.

According to the zoo, it was October 26, 1999 when Rolling Hills Zoo opened its gates to the zoo’s first guests. That day 255 people came out for the zoo’s opening day. Since then well over 1.5 million people have visited the zoo, and during that time the zoo has grown and expanded with the addition of a world class wildlife museum, new exhibits and new species. But through it all, the zoo has never lost sight of its mission: to touch the hearts of their guests and ignite within them a passion to save wildlife around the world.

In celebration of Rolling Hills Zoo’s 20th Anniversary on Saturday, October 26, 2019, for one day and one day only, Rolling Hills Zoo will be rolling back admission prices to those of 1999: Adults – $8, Seniors (65+ years old) – $7, Children ages 3 to 12 – $5, and Children 2 years old and younger are always Free; and the first 200 guests will also receive a special commemorative gift.

But wait, the party doesn’t stop there! That day Rolling Hills Zoo will be serving up free hot dog lunches and anniversary cupcakes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Overlook Restaurant patio. There will also be Grand Prize Drawings for a 20th Anniversary Package, a Zoo Membership, and an Animal Painting Experience, as well as hourly prize drawings!

DJ, Loren Banninger, will kick off the party at 9 a.m. with music on the Overlook Restaurant patio, face painting and bounce houses. Be sure to experience a close encounter with some of the zoo’s most popular education animals during the Animal Meet & Greets on the patio at 9:30 & 11 a.m., and 12:30 & 2 p.m.; plus hourly Keeper Encounters from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the zoo.

Then travel back in time to relive Rolling Hills Zoo’s history through their 20th Anniversary Gallery Show in the Earl Bane Gallery of the Wildlife Museum. This one of a kind exhibit answers some of the most often asked questions about the zoo and museum. Accompanying the exhibit is a documentary on the zoo’s history told by those who lived it. During this documentary you will experience the passion and perseverance that transformed a Kansas prairie into a one-of-kind zoo and wildlife museum.

Yes, Rolling Hills Zoo is celebrating 20 great years of family fun, and they are just getting started.