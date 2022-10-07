Salina, KS

Zoo Ready For Pumpkin PaZoola

Todd PittengerOctober 7, 2022

Rolling Hills Zoo has a fun fall event planned for this weekend. The zoo’s Pumpkin PaZoola is Saturday.

Pumpkin PaZoola is a pumpkin-themed festival for all ages to celebrate the fall season with fun activities for the whole family while enjoying all the animals at Rolling Hills Zoo.

All kids age twelve and under will receive half-price admission with a paid adult.

Hundreds of pumpkins will be on the grass and ready for the taking. While supplies last kisds 12 nd under can get one free pumpkin.

The first 300 Children wearing a Halloween costume will receive a free gift.

Other activities include:

  • Treat Stations while supplies last around the Zoo (Bring Your Own Treat Sack)
  • Fire Truck
  • Kettle Corn
  • Games, Activities & Entertainment
  • Keeper Encounters throughout the Day
  • Animal Meet & Greets

Rolling Hills Zoo photo

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

