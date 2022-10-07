Zoo Ready For Pumpkin PaZoola

Rolling Hills Zoo has a fun fall event planned for this weekend. The zoo’s Pumpkin PaZoola is Saturday.

Pumpkin PaZoola is a pumpkin-themed festival for all ages to celebrate the fall season with fun activities for the whole family while enjoying all the animals at Rolling Hills Zoo.

All kids age twelve and under will receive half-price admission with a paid adult.

Hundreds of pumpkins will be on the grass and ready for the taking. While supplies last kisds 12 nd under can get one free pumpkin.

The first 300 Children wearing a Halloween costume will receive a free gift.

Other activities include:

Treat Stations while supplies last around the Zoo (Bring Your Own Treat Sack)

Fire Truck

Kettle Corn

Games, Activities & Entertainment

Keeper Encounters throughout the Day

Animal Meet & Greets

_ _ _

Rolling Hills Zoo photo