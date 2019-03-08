Salina, KS

Zoo Plans Spring Break Adventures

KSAL StaffMarch 8, 2019

With spring break here for many students around the area Rolling Hills Zoo is going wild. The zoo invites you to discover your wild side with a fun animal adventure.

A full week of activities are planned, beginning Saturday.

March 9 – 17, 2019

Every day, all day, you can expect:

  • A special featured Keeper Encounter
  • 10% Off any Featured Animal item in the Gift Shop
  • Animal Meet & Greets twice a day • 11:30 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. in the Museum Lobby (1:00 p.m. possibly held outside if weather permits)
  • Farm Fun PLUS Animal Feedings at Kid’s Country($)*
  • Outdoor fun in the Nature Playground
  • Overlook Restaurant daily lunch specials ($), PLUS as part of our 20th Anniversary Celebration, you can enjoy 12 oz. fountain beverages at the Overlook Restaurant for just .20!
  • A tour through the Wildlife Museum
  • Playtime in Hideaway Hollow

*weather permitting


SATURDAY, MARCH 9th
Featured Animal: African Painted Dog
Keeper Encounters for the Day:
  • 9:30 a.m. – Andean Bear
  • 10:00 a.m. – African Painted Dog
  • 10:30 a.m. – Rhinos
  • 12:00 p.m. – Apes
  • 12:30 p.m. – Reptiles
  • 3:00 p.m. – Kid’s Country
Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Two soft tacos with chips & salsa

Gift Shop Special

10% off any African painted dog item in the Gift Shop

SUNDAY, MARCH 10th
Featured Animal: Reptiles
Keeper Encounters for the Day:
  • 10:00 a.m. – Andean Bear
  • 10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country
  • 12:00 p.m. – Apes
  • 12:30 p.m. – Reptiles
  • 1:00 p.m. – Rhinos
  • 2:00 p.m. – Cotton-top Tamarins (Rhino Barn)
Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Chili Dog & Chips

Gift Shop Special

10% off any reptile item in the Gift Shop

MONDAY, MARCH 11th
Featured Animals: Kid’s Country
Keeper Encounters for the Day:
  • 10:00 a.m. – Andean Bear
  • 10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country Tunis Sheep
  • 12:00 p.m. – Apes
  • 12:30 p.m. – Reptiles
  • 1:00 p.m. – Rhinos
  • 1:00 p.m. – African Painted Dogs
Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Hamburger -or- Cheeseburger with chips


Gift Shop Special

10% off any farm animal item, plus any animals you would find in our Kid’s Country area, in the Gift Shop. This includes eagle, donkey, & llama items!

TUESDAY, MARCH 12th
Featured Animal: Snow Leopard
Keeper Encounters for the Day:
  • 10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country Tunis Sheep
  • 11:00 a.m. – Snow Leopard
  • 12:00 p.m. – Apes
  • 12:30 p.m. – Reptiles
  • 1:00 p.m. – Rhinos
  • 2:00 p.m. – Cotton-top Tamarins (Rhino Barn)
Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Crispy ranch chicken wrap with chips


Gift Shop Special

10% off any leopard item in the Gift Shop

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13th
Featured Animal: Ring-tailed Lemur
Keeper Encounters for the Day:
  • 10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country Tunis Sheep
  • 11:00 a.m. – Amur Leopard
  • 12:00 p.m. – Apes
  • 12:30 p.m. – Reptiles
  • 1:00 p.m. – Rhinos
  • 2:00 p.m. – Ring-tailed Lemurs(Rhino Barn)
Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Super nachos


Gift Shop Special

10% off any lemur item in the Gift Shop

THURSDAY, MARCH 14th
Featured Animal: Cougar
Keeper Encounters for the Day:
  • 10:00 a.m. – North America (in front of African Painted Dogs)
  • 10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country Tunis Sheep
  • 11:00 a.m. – Cougars
  • 12:00 p.m. – Apes
  • 12:30 p.m. – Reptiles
  • 1:00 p.m. – Rhinos
Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Ham & cheese sandwich with chips


Gift Shop Special

10% off any cougar item in the Gift Shop

FRIDAY, MARCH 15th
Featured Animal: Andean Bear
Keeper Encounters for the Day:
  • 9:30 a.m. – Andean Bears
  • 10:00 a.m. – Coati
  • 12:00 p.m. – Apes
  • 12:30 p.m. – Reptiles
  • 1:00 p.m. – Rhinos
  • 3:00 p.m. – Kid’s Country
Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

2-piece chicken strips with chips


Gift Shop Special

10% off any bear item in the Gift Shop

SATURDAY, MARCH 16th
Featured Animal: Apes
Keeper Encounters for the Day:
  • 10:00 a.m. – Andean Bears
  • 11:30 a.m. – Ostriches
  • 12:00 p.m. – Apes
  • 12:30 p.m. – Reptiles
  • 1:00 p.m. – Rhinos
  • 3:00 p.m. – Kid’s Country
Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Taco salad


Gift Shop Special

10% off any ape or monkey item in the Gift Shop

SUNDAY, MARCH 17th
Featured Animal: Rhino
Keeper Encounters for the Day:
  • 10:00 a.m. – Andean Bears
  • 10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country Tunis Sheep
  • 12:00 p.m. – Apes
  • 12:30 p.m. – Reptiles
  • 1:00 p.m. – Rhinos
  • 2:00 p.m. – Cotton-top Tamarins (Rhino Barn)
Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Pulled pork sandwiches with chips


Gift Shop Special

10% off any rhino item in the Gift Shop

