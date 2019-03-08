Zoo Plans Spring Break Adventures

With spring break here for many students around the area Rolling Hills Zoo is going wild. The zoo invites you to discover your wild side with a fun animal adventure.

A full week of activities are planned, beginning Saturday.

March 9 – 17, 2019

Every day, all day, you can expect:

A special featured Keeper Encounter

10% Off any Featured Animal item in the Gift Shop

Animal Meet & Greets twice a day • 11:30 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. in the Museum Lobby (1:00 p.m. possibly held outside if weather permits)

Farm Fun PLUS Animal Feedings at Kid’s Country($)*

Outdoor fun in the Nature Playground

Overlook Restaurant daily lunch specials ($), PLUS as part of our 20th Anniversary Celebration, you can enjoy 12 oz. fountain beverages at the Overlook Restaurant for just .20!

A tour through the Wildlife Museum

Playtime in Hideaway Hollow

*weather permitting

‍

‍

SATURDAY, MARCH 9th

Featured Animal: African Painted Dog

Keeper Encounters for the Day:

9:30 a.m. – Andean Bear

10:00 a.m. – African Painted Dog

10:30 a.m. – Rhinos

12:00 p.m. – Apes

12:30 p.m. – Reptiles

3:00 p.m. – Kid’s Country

‍

Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Two soft tacos with chips & salsa

Gift Shop Special

10% off any African painted dog item in the Gift Shop

SUNDAY, MARCH 10th

Featured Animal: Reptiles

Keeper Encounters for the Day:

10:00 a.m. – Andean Bear

10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country

12:00 p.m. – Apes

12:30 p.m. – Reptiles

1:00 p.m. – Rhinos

2:00 p.m. – Cotton-top Tamarins (Rhino Barn)

‍

Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Chili Dog & Chips

Gift Shop Special

10% off any reptile item in the Gift Shop

MONDAY, MARCH 11th

Featured Animals: Kid’s Country

Keeper Encounters for the Day:

10:00 a.m. – Andean Bear

10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country Tunis Sheep

12:00 p.m. – Apes

12:30 p.m. – Reptiles

1:00 p.m. – Rhinos

1:00 p.m. – African Painted Dogs

‍

Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Hamburger -or- Cheeseburger with chips

‍

Gift Shop Special

10% off any farm animal item, plus any animals you would find in our Kid’s Country area, in the Gift Shop. This includes eagle, donkey, & llama items!

TUESDAY, MARCH 12th

Featured Animal: Snow Leopard

Keeper Encounters for the Day:

10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country Tunis Sheep

11:00 a.m. – Snow Leopard

12:00 p.m. – Apes

12:30 p.m. – Reptiles

1:00 p.m. – Rhinos

2:00 p.m. – Cotton-top Tamarins (Rhino Barn)

‍

Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Crispy ranch chicken wrap with chips

‍

Gift Shop Special

10% off any leopard item in the Gift Shop

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13th

Featured Animal: Ring-tailed Lemur

Keeper Encounters for the Day:

10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country Tunis Sheep

11:00 a.m. – Amur Leopard

12:00 p.m. – Apes

12:30 p.m. – Reptiles

1:00 p.m. – Rhinos

2:00 p.m. – Ring-tailed Lemurs(Rhino Barn)

‍

Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Super nachos

‍

Gift Shop Special

10% off any lemur item in the Gift Shop

THURSDAY, MARCH 14th

Featured Animal: Cougar

Keeper Encounters for the Day:

10:00 a.m. – North America (in front of African Painted Dogs)

10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country Tunis Sheep

11:00 a.m. – Cougars

12:00 p.m. – Apes

12:30 p.m. – Reptiles

1:00 p.m. – Rhinos

‍

Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Ham & cheese sandwich with chips

‍

Gift Shop Special

10% off any cougar item in the Gift Shop

FRIDAY, MARCH 15th

Featured Animal: Andean Bear

Keeper Encounters for the Day:

9:30 a.m. – Andean Bears

10:00 a.m. – Coati

12:00 p.m. – Apes

12:30 p.m. – Reptiles

1:00 p.m. – Rhinos

3:00 p.m. – Kid’s Country

‍

Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

2-piece chicken strips with chips

‍

Gift Shop Special

10% off any bear item in the Gift Shop

SATURDAY, MARCH 16th

Featured Animal: Apes

Keeper Encounters for the Day:

10:00 a.m. – Andean Bears

11:30 a.m. – Ostriches

12:00 p.m. – Apes

12:30 p.m. – Reptiles

1:00 p.m. – Rhinos

3:00 p.m. – Kid’s Country

‍

Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Taco salad

‍

Gift Shop Special

10% off any ape or monkey item in the Gift Shop

SUNDAY, MARCH 17th

Featured Animal: Rhino

Keeper Encounters for the Day:

10:00 a.m. – Andean Bears

10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Country Tunis Sheep

12:00 p.m. – Apes

12:30 p.m. – Reptiles

1:00 p.m. – Rhinos

2:00 p.m. – Cotton-top Tamarins (Rhino Barn)

‍

Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special • $6.50, includes 12 oz. fountain drink:

Pulled pork sandwiches with chips

‍

Gift Shop Special

10% off any rhino item in the Gift Shop