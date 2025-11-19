Zoo Plans New “Tiger Falls” Exhibit

With fewer than 500 Amur tigers left in the wild, Rolling Hills Zoo is planning what they say will be a groundbreaking new exhibit . “Tiger Falls” will be a bold, immersive habitat designed to ensure a healthy future for Amur tigers and other endangered Asian species.

According to the Zoo, Tiger Falls will offer a state-of-the-art environment that mirrors the natural habitats these majestic animals need to thrive. Designed with both animal welfare and guest experience in mind, this innovative habitat will accommodate up to six Amur tigers, as well as snow leopards, providing them with the space, enrichment, and stimulation essential for promoting natural behaviors and enhancing their overall care.

“As one of central Kansas’ top destinations, Rolling Hills Zoo continues to raise the bar for animal care, conservation, and education,” said Ryan VanZant, Executive Director of Rolling Hills Zoo. “Tiger Falls will give guests unforgettable, up-close experiences with one of the world’s most endangered big cats, while deepening their understanding of the critical need for wildlife conservation.”

Visitors will have the rare opportunity to observe tiger training sessions, an interactive component of the exhibit that highlights how these incredible animals participate in their own healthcare — a key element of modern zoo animal management and welfare.

In addition to Amur tigers and snow leopards, Tiger Falls will also become home to red pandas, another beloved and threatened Asian species. Two red pandas have already been selected for transfer to Rolling Hills Zoo and will be among the first to join the new Tiger Falls area upon its completion.

At the heart of Tiger Falls lies Rolling Hills Zoo’s commitment to conservation and education. The exhibit’s flexible design and emphasis on enrichment will not only set a new standard in animal care but also serve as a powerful platform for raising awareness about endangered species and their survival. Building this one-of-a-kind habitat is a monumental effort — made possible through the generosity of donors, foundations, and grants.

In preparation for the main construction to begin this spring, the zoo’s female Amur tiger, Viktoria, is being relocated to the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky. This move comes at the recommendation of the Species Survival Plan (SSP) — part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), under which Rolling Hills Zoo is proudly accredited. The SSP oversees the management and breeding of endangered species across accredited zoos to ensure healthy, genetically diverse populations. Viktoria will be paired with Louisville Zoo’s male tiger for breeding purposes, supporting the long-term survival of the Amur tiger species.

Guests will still be able to visit the snow leopards, Sherman and Bettina, through the end of November before the tiger loop is officially closed for construction preparations.

Upon the completion of Tiger Falls, Rolling Hills Zoo will welcome new Amur tigers, also recommended by the SSP for breeding. The new habitat’s design will support future generations of these critically endangered cats, fostering natural behaviors and reproductive success.

Rolling Hills Zoo invites the community to be part of this exciting new chapter in conservation by supporting Tiger Falls and helping create an experience that will inspire generations to come.