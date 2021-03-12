Salina, KS

Zoo Planning Spring Break Adventures

Todd PittengerMarch 12, 2021

With spring break here for many students around the area Rolling Hills Zoo is going wild. The zoo invites you to discover your wild side with a fun animal adventure.

A full week of activities are planned, beginning Saturday. According to the zoo, everyday March 13 – March 21 you can expect:

  • Keeper Encounters Throughout the Day
  • Live Animal Meet & Greets at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.
  • Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on the Overlook Patio* from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Kid’s Country
  • Daily Gift Shop Specials ($) – 10% OFF the featured-animal-of-the-day merchandise at the Gift Shop

DAILY SPRING BREAK SCHEDULE

For each day of Spring Break they will spotlight a different featured animal.

The Gift Shop will offer 10% OFF sale for that day’s featured animal merchandise. For example, if the featured animal is Rhinos, then you receive 10% off any rhino related or themed clothing, toys, gifts, etc.

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 13th • Featured Animal: Rhino

  • 10 a.m. – Andean Bear Keeper Encounter
  • 10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)
  • 11 a.m. – African Painted Dogs Keeper Encounter
  • 12 p.m. – Rhinos Keeper Encounter
  • 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 1 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter
  • 2 p.m. – Colobus Monkeys Keeper Encounter
  • 3 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

SUNDAY, MARCH 14th • Featured Animal: Orangutan

HAPPY PI DAY! For this day only, the 1st 100 Safari Meals or Kid’s Meal combos sold, each meal will receive a free pie (a Moon Pie to be exact)! 

  • 10 a.m. – Rhinos Keeper Encounter
  • 10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)
  • 11 a.m. – Tigers Keeper Encounter
  • 12 p.m. – Orangutan Keeper Encounter
  • 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 1 p.m. – Anteater & Aardvark Keeper Encounter
  • 2 p.m. – African Painted Dog Keeper Encounter
  • 3 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

MONDAY, MARCH 15th • Featured Animal: Giraffe

  • 10 a.m. – Great Apes Keeper Encounter
  • 10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)
  • 11 a.m. – Kid’s Country (Tunis Sheep) Keeper Encounter
  • 12 p.m. – Giraffe Keeper Encounter
  • 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 1 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter
  • 2 p.m. – Snow Leopard Keeper Encounter
  • 3 p.m. – Ostrich Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16th • Featured Animal: Tigers

  • 10 a.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter
  • 10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)
  • 11 a.m. – Great Apes Keeper Encounter
  • 12 p.m. – Tigers Keeper Encounter
  • 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 1 p.m. – African Painted Dog Keeper Encounter
  • 2 p.m. – Oryx Keeper Encounter
  • 3 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17th • Featured Animal: African Painted Dog

  • 10 a.m. – Kid’s Country (Tunis Sheep) Keeper Encounter
  • 10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)
  • 11 a.m. – Giraffe Keeper Encounter
  • 12 p.m. – African Painted Dog Keeper Encounter
  • 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 1 p.m. – Cougar Keeper Encounter
  • 2 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter
  • 3 p.m. – Colobus Monkeys Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18th • Featured Animal: Camels

  • 10 a.m. – African Painted Dogs Keeper Encounter
  • 10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)
  • 11 a.m. – Cougars Keeper Encounter
  • 12 p.m. – Camels Keeper Encounter
  • 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 1 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter
  • 2 p.m. – Great Apes Keeper Encounter
  • 3 p.m. – Rhinos Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19th • Featured Animal: Reptiles

  • 10 a.m. – Andean Bears Keeper Encounter
  • 10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)
  • 11 a.m. – Coati Keeper Encounter
  • 12 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter
  • 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 1 p.m. – Giraffe Keeper Encounter
  • 2 p.m. – Chimpanzee Keeper Encounter
  • 3 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20th • Featured Animal: Great Apes

  • 10 a.m. – Andean Bear Keeper Encounter
  • 10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)
  • 11 a.m. – Ostrich Keeper Encounter
  • 12 p.m. – Great Apes Keeper Encounter
  • 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 1 p.m. – Crowned Cranes Keeper Encounter
  • 2 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter
  • 3 p.m. – Anteater & Aardvark Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21st • Featured Animal: Coati

  • 10 a.m. – Andean Bear Keeper Encounter
  • 10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)
  • 11 a.m. – Great Apes Keeper Encounter
  • 12 p.m. – Coati Keeper Encounter
  • 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*
  • 1 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter
  • 2 p.m. – Rhinos Keeper Encounter
  • 3 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

 

