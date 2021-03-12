Zoo Planning Spring Break Adventures

With spring break here for many students around the area Rolling Hills Zoo is going wild. The zoo invites you to discover your wild side with a fun animal adventure.

A full week of activities are planned, beginning Saturday. According to the zoo, everyday March 13 – March 21 you can expect:

Keeper Encounters Throughout the Day

Live Animal Meet & Greets at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on the Overlook Patio* from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Kid’s Country

Daily Gift Shop Specials ($) – 10% OFF the featured-animal-of-the-day merchandise at the Gift Shop

DAILY SPRING BREAK SCHEDULE

For each day of Spring Break they will spotlight a different featured animal.

The Gift Shop will offer 10% OFF sale for that day’s featured animal merchandise. For example, if the featured animal is Rhinos, then you receive 10% off any rhino related or themed clothing, toys, gifts, etc.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13th • Featured Animal: Rhino

10 a.m. – Andean Bear Keeper Encounter

10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)

11 a.m. – African Painted Dogs Keeper Encounter

12 p.m. – Rhinos Keeper Encounter

Keeper Encounter 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

1 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter

2 p.m. – Colobus Monkeys Keeper Encounter

3 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

SUNDAY, MARCH 14th • Featured Animal: Orangutan

HAPPY PI DAY! For this day only, the 1st 100 Safari Meals or Kid’s Meal combos sold, each meal will receive a free pie (a Moon Pie to be exact)!

10 a.m. – Rhinos Keeper Encounter

10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)

11 a.m. – Tigers Keeper Encounter

12 p.m. – Orangutan Keeper Encounter

Keeper Encounter 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

1 p.m. – Anteater & Aardvark Keeper Encounter

2 p.m. – African Painted Dog Keeper Encounter

3 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

MONDAY, MARCH 15th • Featured Animal: Giraffe

10 a.m. – Great Apes Keeper Encounter

10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)

11 a.m. – Kid’s Country (Tunis Sheep) Keeper Encounter

12 p.m. – Giraffe Keeper Encounter

Keeper Encounter 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

1 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter

2 p.m. – Snow Leopard Keeper Encounter

3 p.m. – Ostrich Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16th • Featured Animal: Tigers

10 a.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter

10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)

11 a.m. – Great Apes Keeper Encounter

12 p.m. – Tigers Keeper Encounter

Keeper Encounter 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

1 p.m. – African Painted Dog Keeper Encounter

2 p.m. – Oryx Keeper Encounter

3 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17th • Featured Animal: African Painted Dog

10 a.m. – Kid’s Country (Tunis Sheep) Keeper Encounter

10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)

11 a.m. – Giraffe Keeper Encounter

12 p.m. – African Painted Dog Keeper Encounter

Keeper Encounter 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

1 p.m. – Cougar Keeper Encounter

2 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter

3 p.m. – Colobus Monkeys Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18th • Featured Animal: Camels

10 a.m. – African Painted Dogs Keeper Encounter

10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)

11 a.m. – Cougars Keeper Encounter

12 p.m. – Camels Keeper Encounter

Keeper Encounter 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

1 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter

2 p.m. – Great Apes Keeper Encounter

3 p.m. – Rhinos Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19th • Featured Animal: Reptiles

10 a.m. – Andean Bears Keeper Encounter

10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)

11 a.m. – Coati Keeper Encounter

12 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter

Keeper Encounter 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

1 p.m. – Giraffe Keeper Encounter

2 p.m. – Chimpanzee Keeper Encounter

3 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20th • Featured Animal: Great Apes

10 a.m. – Andean Bear Keeper Encounter

10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)

11 a.m. – Ostrich Keeper Encounter

12 p.m. – Great Apes Keeper Encounter

Keeper Encounter 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

1 p.m. – Crowned Cranes Keeper Encounter

2 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter

3 p.m. – Anteater & Aardvark Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21st • Featured Animal: Coati

10 a.m. – Andean Bear Keeper Encounter

10 a.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cotton Candy & Sno Cones on Restaurant Patio ($)

11 a.m. – Great Apes Keeper Encounter

12 p.m. – Coati Keeper Encounter

Keeper Encounter 1 p.m. – Live Animal Meet & Greet on Restaurant Patio*

1 p.m. – Reptiles Keeper Encounter

2 p.m. – Rhinos Keeper Encounter

3 p.m. – Kid’s Country Keeper Encounter

* Weather permitting. If weather becomes an issue, Animal Meet & Greets will be in The Dome inside of the Wildlife Museum.