Driver Killed in Wrong Way Crash

A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash involving a pickup truck and a semi on a Northern Kansas highway .

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Xavier Robison of Republic was driving a Ford F 150 pickup truck, and for an unknown reason was southbound in the northbound lanes of US 81 Highway. He collided head-on with an oncoming International semi.

Robison was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi, 34-year-old Shafi Lal Shah Mir from Austin, Texas, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital in Belleville.

A passenger in the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday morning just before 5:00 on US 81 Highway, 4.5 miles north of Belleville in Republic County.