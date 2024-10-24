Candidate Conversations on KSAL

With the 2024 elections less than two weeks away, KSAL Radio is spending time with several candidates running for office. On Thursday, The Morning News Extra focused on the race in District 24 for the Kansas Senate.

Republican State Senator J. R. Claeys was unable to join us for the forum. Democrat candidate John Baker was in studio and fielded questions on a range of issues from the state budget, to education, abortion and the legalization of marijuana.

Listen to the entire interview on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.