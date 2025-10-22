Zoo Mourns Loss of Tiger

Rolling Hills Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its animal family.

According to the Zoo, they said goodbye to Andrea, a much-loved female Amur tiger on Tuesday.

Over the past several months, Andrea had been under close observation by the animal care team and veterinary staff due to age-related declining health. Despite dedicated professional care, her quality of life began to decline, and after thoughtful consideration, the team made the compassionate decision to humanely euthanize Andrea — ensuring her comfort and dignity in her final moments.

Born April 28, 2008, at Saint Louis Zoological Park, Andrea was 17 years and 5 months old.

The average life span of Amur tigers is typically 10–15 years, and slightly longer when in the care of humans. Andrea transferred to Rolling Hills Zoo in 2016 from the Indianapolis Zoo under a breeding recommendation by the Species Survival Plan® (SSP), a program that works cooperatively with Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoos to maintain healthy, genetically diverse animal populations. The SSP carefully evaluates the entire Amur tiger population across participating institutions and makes breeding recommendations aimed at preserving a 97% genetic diversity within the managed population.

During her time at Rolling Hills Zoo, Andrea gave birth to three cubs, having previously welcomed one cub while at the Indianapolis Zoo. She played an important role in supporting the growth and sustainability of the Amur tiger population within AZA zoos — an incredible contribution to the long-term conservation of this critically endangered species.

“Andrea was a great companion to the other tigers living at RHZ. She was also an attentive mother to the three cubs that were born here. She easily captured the hearts of anyone that

had the privilege of taking care of her,” shared Vickie Musselman, RHZ Registrar.

“Andrea was very patient with the keepers when it came to training, especially those just starting out,” said Kira Noda, RHZ Associate Curator. “She always had a calm and confident

demeanor in everything that she did. My favorite activity with Andrea was feeding time, as she would sit patiently waiting for you to feed her. Andrea will be greatly missed by everyone that has cared for her while at Rolling Hills Zoo.”

Andrea’s presence, strength, and gentle spirit will continue to inspire all who knew her and those who visit Rolling Hills Zoo. Her legacy lives on through her cubs and the continued

conservation work of zoos around the world.