Zoo Mourns Loss of Aardvark

Rolling Hills Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its animal family, Gumu the aardvark.

According to the zoo, Gumu was born at the zoo and was 18-years-old, the upper range of the lifespan for his species. His presence will be greatly missed by both the zoo staff and the many visitors who had the

opportunity to meet him.

In March, Gumu was diagnosed with cancer which was untreatable outside of palliative care. The zoo’s dedicated veterinary and animal care teams assisted Gumu in living as comfortably as possible until his quality of life began to decline. Unfortunately, last week, the decision was made to humanely euthanize him, ensuring that he passed peacefully without further suffering.

Born on January 1, 2006, at Rolling Hills Zoo, Gumu was the offspring of Alice and Max, both longtime residents of the zoo. His caregivers had the privilege of watching him grow into a unique and spirited individual over the years.

“Working with Gumu and his mother Alice as a generational species here at the zoo has been a highlight of my career,” shared Head Keeper Devney Olson-Bowen. “Gumu had the biggest personality and loved food more than anything. He would instantly make you smile when he went outside to dig in the dirt or snow, or inside in the sawdust or hay. While most guests likely saw him sleeping, we saw his antics throughout the day.”

Keepers fondly remembered Gumu’s playful nature and his curious personality.

“When Gumu wasn’t sleeping, he was usually on a mission,” shared one of his keepers. “Whether it was to get to his regular diet, a food enrichment, to go outside, or to explore a new scent or item that we’ve put in his exhibit. Honey was his absolute favorite ‘sweet treat,’ but he also loved raspberry, blackberry, and melon.”

Gumu was also known for his unusual sleeping positions, often curling up into a ball or lying on his back with his legs in the air. His antics never failed to bring a smile to the faces of those who cared for him.

“He was the sweetest ‘old man,’” added one of the keepers. “I honestly don’t know anyone who has worked with him that didn’t fall in love with his quirky features and wonderful personality. He will be greatly missed, always loved, and never forgotten by everyone whose lives he touched.”

As the staff at Rolling Hills Zoo mourn the loss of Gumu, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and cared for him. “The days will be a little bit dimmer without his ability to make us laugh and his charming character,” shared Olson-Bowen. “He will be missed more than anyone can imagine.”