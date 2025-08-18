Zoo Honored With Award

Rolling Hills Zoo has been honored for a quarter century of excellence.

According to the Zoo, it has been awarded the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Accreditation Quarter Century Award in recognition of its 25 years of continuous accreditation. This milestone celebrates the Zoo’s long-standing commitment to excellence in animal care, conservation, education, and visitor experience.

“Receiving the AZA Accreditation Quarter Century Award is both a tremendous honor and a testament to the unwavering dedication of our staff, volunteers, and community,” said Ryan VanZant, Rolling Hills Zoo’s Executive Director. “It reflects decades of hard work in ensuring the best possible care for our animals, advancing wildlife conservation, and creating meaningful connections between people and nature.”

Accreditation by AZA is the gold standard in the zoological industry. To achieve and maintain this status, institutions must undergo rigorous inspections and reviews every five years, ensuring the highest levels of animal welfare, safety, and conservation programs. Rolling Hills Zoo’s consistent accreditation over 25 years highlights its steadfast adherence to these standards.

Rolling Hills Zoo invites the community to celebrate this achievement while continuing to support its mission of inspiring the conservation of wildlife around the world.