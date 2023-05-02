Zoo Celebrates Two-Millionth Visitor

It’s two-million and counting. Rolling Hills Zoo welcomed their 2 millionth visitor through the gates early Sunday afternoon.

According to the zoo, Executive Director Ryan VanZant shared the exciting news with Richard Craft, an unsuspecting Fort Hays State student. Joining him for a visit to the zoo were his girlfriend, Karah Strecker; mother, Rose Marie Craft; sister, Rachel Hale and 2 year old niece, Grace Lynn Hale. Since Craft’s family lives in Newton, they decided to meet at Rolling Hills Zoo on Sunday “just to get out and enjoy a nice spring day,” shared Craft.

Not a newcomer to Rolling Hills Zoo, this is actually Craft’s third visit to the zoo, as he told zoo officials “I just really enjoy looking at all of the animals. They are pretty cool.”

Craft also loves the zoo’s new Pride of the Prairie exhibit and seeing the lions. And then of course there is the ice cream served at the Overlook Restaurant, another one of his favorite things at the zoo.

As the Zoo’s two-millionth visitor, Craft received a gift basket valued at over $575, including a Rolling Hills Zoo family membership, a $200 RHZ Gift Certificate, and a Private Golf Cart Tour of the zoo.

“Thank you! I am beyond lucky to be the 2 millionth guest,” commented Craft, once he had a chance to soak in this unexpected, but very pleasant surprise.

Rolling Hills Zoo will be celebrating its 25 th Anniversary in October 2024, at which time they will be on their way to the 2.5 millionth visitor.