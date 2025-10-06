Zoo Bursting with Pumpkins

With several events on the near horizon at Rolling Hills Zoo, Linda Henderson joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with not only a look at Pumpkin PaZoola, but how the zoo improved the footing and health for the one of their signature animals, the 6,000 pound white rhinos. Research led to remodeling of the original barn floor.

Henderson says as they continue to look out for the health of animals in their care – having fun and celebrating every season is also part of the mission.

Pumpkin PaZoola is on Saturday, October 11th at Rolling Hills Zoo! HALF-PRICE ADMISSION for children ages 3-18!

One FREE Pumpkin* for children ages 12 & Under

Children wearing a Halloween costume will receive a FREE gift*!

Pumpkin Patch open all day!

Treat Stations around the Zoo (Bring Your Own Treat Sack!)

Giraffe Feeding* 10-11 AM

Keeper Chats

Animal Meet & Greets at 10:30 AM & 11:30 AM

Salina Selfie Station on Restaurant Patio from 9 AM – 3 PM

Fire Truck

Games & Activities

Face Painting* in the Museum Lobby

Overlook Restaurant Special*

Taco Grande Food Truck*

Happy Trails Brew Co. coffee trailer*

Live Entertainment – Taylor’s Twirlers at 10 AM & Tamara Howe Dancers at 11 AM – both on west side of Museum, and Salina Youth Symphony at 1 PM on the restaurant patio

Meet RHZ’s Mascots

Photo via Rolling Hills Zoo