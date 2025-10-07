Zoo Aids “Wild Unofficial Resident”

Not all animals cared for at Rolling Hills Zoo are “official residents.” From time to time, the Zoo’s “wild unofficial residents” require a little extra care and attention from the animal care team. Such was the case for the Zoo’s “resident” great blue heron.

According to the organization, although never part of Rolling Hills Zoo’s official animal collection, this wild bird has made the Zoo its home for several years—often seen fishing in the ponds around the grounds—and has become a favorite among guests.

Recently, zoo officials noticed the heron appeared to be injured. Concerned for its well-being, the animal care team carefully captured the bird and transported it to the Cargill Wild Care Center at the Hutchinson Zoo for rehab.

After receiving care and fully recovering, the heron was successfully released back into the wild at Rolling Hills Zoo—once again free to soar, hunt, and thrive in its favorite habitat.

“Rolling Hills Zoo’s mission extends beyond the animals that officially live here,” said Mark Echevarria, Curator at Rolling Hills Zoo. “We are deeply committed to the care and welfare of all wildlife, especially those that share our environment. This heron’s story is a wonderful reminder that compassion and stewardship are at the heart of what we do.”

Visitors can once again spot the blue heron frequenting its favorite fishing spots, a beautiful testament to the Zoo’s dedication not only to the animals under its direct care, but also to the wild species that call its grounds home.

For more information about Rolling Hills Zoo and its ongoing conservation and animal care efforts, visit rollinghillszoo.org or follow the Zoo on social media.

Photos via Rolling Hills Zoo