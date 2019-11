An enclosed box trailer with a high-end mower inside was stolen from a Saline County property.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, sometime between October 29 and November 3, someone drove onto a property in the 4700 block of S. Old 81 Highway and hooked up the 12-foot by 6-foot trailer and drove off.

Deputies say the trailer is worth $1,600 while the Hustler zero-turn Hyper Drive mower that was inside is valued at $17,000.

There are no suspects.