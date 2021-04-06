Zac Allor selected to direct Kansas Wesleyan Esports program

Kansas Wesleyan University Director of Athletics Steve Wilson has announced Zac Allor as the new Director of the esports program.

Allor takes over for Jonathan Freemyer, who has served in the role since September. Freemyer will remain as an assistant baseball coach for the Coyotes.

“Zac stood out in a very strong applicant pool, with passion and drive that met expertise in the games that are important to our student-athletes in the ESports program,” Wilson said. “Zac is a student-first professional who understands higher education and how important it is to develop the whole person. He’s an experienced coach with a background in helping students develop in the classroom. I am excited to see what he will do to build on what Jonathan Freemyer has started in recent months.”

“I am very excited about the opportunity that exists for the KWU Esports program and the potential for great success here,” Allor said. “I was very impressed with the vision and passion for student-athletes that the administration has instilled on campus. Building on that culture while growing the program and its success will be an amazing opportunity.”

Allor comes to Kansas Wesleyan after most recently serving as head coach for the Rhythm Overwatch team in Boston, a role he has had since 2018. He was responsible for all aspects of the program.

He also has served as the head volleyball coach at The Cambridge School of Weston in Weston, Mass., overseeing all aspects of that program.

Allor holds a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management from UMASS-Amherst, and a Master of Sport Management from Southern New Hampshire University.