YW Legacy Grant Recipients Announced

January 23, 2018

The Greater Salina Community Foundation has awarded a total of $20,477 in YW Legacy Grants to seven local organizations. Grants will fund projects that align with the mission of the former YWCA of Salina.

The 2018 YW Legacy Grant recipients are:

Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, $4,000 to host the Partners 4 Success employment program with the Salina Adult Education Center and provide case management support for enrolled students.

USD 305-Heartland Programs, $3,500 for Community Family Connections classes to help parents develop self-sufficiency and grow in their role as their child’s first teacher.

Ashby House, $3,276 to implement a holistic recovery program designed to address and reduce repeat substance abuse cases among Ashby House clients.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center, $3,216 to purchase new tables and chairs in preschool and infant classrooms.

Salina Art Center, $3,155 to offer a series of workshops for persons with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, in conjunction with National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Saint Francis Community Services, $2,500 for case management to help youth at high risk for truancy to remain in school and graduate in Saline County.

Salina Public Schools, $830 to purchase a 21-volume character-building video series to help Salina elementary students develop social and emotional skills.

Established in 2006, the YW Legacy Fund supports programs that encourage women’s growth and leadership, help children attain their greatest potential, improve the well-being of women and their families, and pursue the elimination of racism wherever it exists.

