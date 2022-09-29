YSA Class Tours Cattle Businesses

The third installment of the 2022 Kansas Livestock Association Young Stockmen’s Academy was held last week, September 19-21, with the group touring various segments of the beef and dairy industries in central and western Kansas. Merck Animal Health sponsors the YSA program.
According to the Organization, El Dorado Livestock Auction was the first tour stop. The group heard from co-owner Josh Mueller about the modern facility, where more than 50,000 head of cattle are sold per year. Frank Harper took the class on a tour of his new back grounding facility near Sedgwick, where both home-raised and purchased calves are grown before being sent to a feedyard. During a stop near Lindsborg, Erik Peterson explained how they use high accuracy sires and cow families at Smoky Valley Angus to raise bulls that meet the needs of their commercial cow-calf customers. Sam Hands and his daughter, Marissa Kleysteuber, gave the group an inside look into their fifth-generation operation. Triangle H consists of a cow-calf herd, stocker operation, feedyard and farming business.
While at Noble Dairy near Plymell, manager Will Basham discussed the protocols used to manage 2,500 dairy cows and took the class on a tour of the facility, including the milking parlor. Luke Knight, manager of Knight Feedyard near Lyons, highlighted various aspects of the feeding operation, including a newly built mill, which is used to customize feed rations for each pen of cattle. In addition, the group toured the National Beef packing plant in Dodge City.
The YSA class will gather for its final session at the KLA Convention November 30 to December 2 in Wichita.
Kansas Livestock Association photo