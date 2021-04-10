Youth Symphony Hosting Auditions

The Salina Youth Symphony orchestras are planning auditions.

According to the symphony, auditions for the 2021 fall semester are planned for Saturday, May 8th. Students from elementary through high school are invited to audition.

Auditions will take place at the Salina Symphony Rehearsal Hall, located at 132 S. 5th Street. Students should come prepared to play a solo of their choice. They will also be asked to play scales and sight read. Please register online at www.salinasymphony.org and sign-up for an audition time.

The Youth Symphony features a full orchestra of advanced musicians under the under the direction of Henry Littich. The Junior Youth Symphony is a full intermediate orchestra performing under the baton of Robbie Banks. The Preparatory Orchestra, a beginning string orchestra, is directed by Michael Harbaugh.

Members of the Youth Symphony program rehearse Saturday mornings throughout the school year and perform two concerts each year at the Stiefel Theatre.

For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at 785-823-8309.