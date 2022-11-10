Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 39 °

Youth Symphony, Choir to Perform

Todd PittengerNovember 10, 2022

The Salina Youth Symphony and Youth Choir have been hard at working preparing for their fall concerts,

According to the symphony, the talent of more than 95 young area musicians will be on display at the Salina Youth Symphony Fall Concert Sunday, November 13, at 7 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre. The concert will feature members of the Salina Youth Symphony, Youth String Ensemble, Youth Wind Ensemble and Preparatory Orchestra.

The Salina Youth Symphony features a full orchestra of advanced string, wind, brass and percussion musicians under the direction of Henry Littich. The Youth String Ensemble is an intermediate string orchestra performing under the baton of Dr. Leonardo Rosario and the Youth Wind Ensemble, directed by Adam Keller, is an intermediate wind, brass and percussion ensemble. The Preparatory Orchestra, a beginning string orchestra, will be conducted by Michael Harbaugh. Tickets may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, 151 S. Santa Fe, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, by calling (785) 827-1998 or online at www.stiefeltheatre.org.

The Salina Youth Choir Fall Concert will be held Sunday, November 20, at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church at 122 N. 8th St. The Choir features 45 members under the direction of Jenna Eshleman. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Seating is by general admission and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

_ _ _

 

 

Salina Symphony photos

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Youth Symphony, Choir to Perform

The Salina Youth Symphony and Youth Choir have been hard at working preparing for their fall concert...

November 10, 2022 Comments

16-Year-Old Saline County Resident ...

Kansas News

November 10, 2022

Multiple Vehicles Damaged In Early ...

Kansas News

November 10, 2022

K-State Announces Sellout for Dillo...

Sports News

November 10, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

16-Year-Old Saline County...
November 10, 2022Comments
Multiple Vehicles Damaged...
November 10, 2022Comments
Valedictorian Scholarship...
November 10, 2022Comments
Man Strikes EMS Driver
November 9, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra