Youth Reading Program Launches

The Salina Public Library is participating in an aggressive youth reading program.

According to the organization, the “1000 Books before Kindergarten” effort aims to promote literacy among pre-K children in the Salina-area. The latest Salina Public Library program kicked off in January and will run year-round.

This nationwide challenge for youth and their parents/caregivers is an easy way to get them ready to learn and read by sharing books together. Tracking sheets are available at the Youth Services desk, located on the lower level of the library, or for download online. The age range for participation is birth through 5 years old.

There are incentives for the young readers along the way, as well. Prizes will be awarded after 100, 500 and 1,000 books are read. Those who finish 1,000 books will also receive a completion certificate and a shout out on the SPL’s social media channels. The response has been positive from patrons so far in the couple of weeks since the program debuted much to the delight of staff.

“We could not be more excited to start this program here at the library,” youth programmer Heather Mettlen said. “It’s extremely important for a child’s literacy and brain development to start reading early in life. Our aim with this program is to create that environment in the home.”