Youth Group to Host Haunted Forest

An area church youth group is hosting a fun Halloween over the next couple of weekends.

The Falun Salemsborg Lutheran Parish says it is proud to support its youth ministry with their annual Haunted Forest fundraising event.

Everyone is invited to come out to the trail at 3831 W Salemsborg Road for the Haunted Forest and chili feed event. It is open nightly October 23rd, 29th, and 30th 6PM – 11PM.

See what a team of passionate volunteers can do with a trail that’s nearly a mile long. You can enjoy some chili in the fellowship hall before venturing out into the spooky darkness.

Suggested donation for the chili supper is $5, the Haunted Forest $10 per person per tour.

Some notes for those attending:

Childcare not provided

Uneven walkways

Alcohol, drugs, firearms, and tobacco NOT permitted on premises

No costumes…let them take care of that

The Haunted Forest is not recommended for children under the age of 10.