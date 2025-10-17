Youth Campus Coming to Central Kansas Mental Health Center

Central Kansas Mental Health Center (CKMHC) is planning a major expansion.

According the organization a newly acquired facility at 124 Iowa Avenue in Salina, formerly home to the Columbia Insurance Group, will be renovated and transformed into a Youth Campus. CKMHC purchased the building in 2024. Renovations will begin this November 2025

The current building includes 11,400 square feet, and planned renovations will add an additional 2,900 square feet to create a modern, welcoming environment for youth and family services.

The new Youth Campus will be a dedicated space for child, adolescent, and family behavioral health services. It will house CKMHC’s school-based programs, Community Based Services, groups, and youth-focused supports—expanding staff, capacity, and access to care for children and families across central Kansas. Construction is scheduled to begin in November, with staff and services anticipated to move to the new facility in the fall of 2026.

John Lobato, CKMHC’s Community Based Services Director, shared his enthusiasm for the new space. “Our staff has been growing, and we’re out of room—especially during the summer when several of our school-based activities are held on site,” Lobato said. “The new Youth Campus building will not only enhance our capacity to serve youth and families more effectively, but also provide our staff with improved space and resources to continue delivering high-quality behavioral health services.”

Kansas, like many other states, continues to face increasing rates of mental health challenges among youth. According to Mental Health America, over 20% of Kansas youth aged 12-17 experienced a major depressive episode in 2024. Two-thirds of those youth did not receive any mental health services to address their symptoms.

“Youth services have become one of CKMHC’s largest and fastest-growing area of care,” said Glenna Phillips, CEO of CKMHC. “This new campus represents an investment in the well-being of our community’s children. It will provide dedicated spaces for play therapy, sensory therapy, and group support—places where healing begins, resilience grows, and hope for tomorrow takes root.”

The Youth Campus will offer dedicated, youth-centered environments designed to help children and families feel safe, supported, and connected—ensuring more young people can receive care in the community where they live.

As renovations begin, CKMHC invites community members and businesses to help bring these spaces to life through the Brighter Tomorrows Ahead campaign. Contributions will help purchase supplies and furnish therapy rooms, group spaces, and family areas that support healing, recovery, and connection.

Donations can be made at https://ckmhc.givecloud.co/fundraising/forms/PYEVM6DX or mailed to:

CKMHC

Attn: Brighter Tomorrows Ahead

809 Elmhurst Blvd

Salina, KS, 67401