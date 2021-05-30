Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Fog/Mist

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 55 °

Youth Bus Pass Program Starts Tuesday

Todd PittengerMay 30, 2021

Public transportation in Salina is continuing its popular youth bus pass program this summer.

According to OCCK Transportation, Salina CityGo is continuing the successful “Get On & Go” program for area youth ages 7-18 for the summer of 2021.

Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass for $10.  The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from June 1 to August 31.  Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses.

Riding the bus gives kids the freedom to get around in the summer.  The “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass is a great way for kids to get to summer activities, summer lunches, community centers, parks, the library, shopping and more.  Social distancing policies will be followed as needed.

The Summer Youth Bus Pass is available for purchase online at www.salinacitygo.com and Buy A Pass, with options for pick up.  They will also be available at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe; and at the OCCK Corporate Office, 1710 W. Schilling1.

For more information call OCCK Transportation at 826-1583 or go to www.salinacitygo.com.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Youth Bus Pass Program Starts Tuesd...

Public transportation in Salina is continuing its popular youth bus pass program this summer. Acc...

May 30, 2021 Comments

Kidd Shines as Liberty Outgun Law

Sports News

May 30, 2021

AUDIO: 2021 State Track & Fiel...

Sports News

May 30, 2021

New Game Warden K-9 Team On Duty

Kansas News

May 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Game Warden K-9 Team ...
May 30, 2021Comments
State Maintains Key Role ...
May 30, 2021Comments
Senator Opens New Salina ...
May 30, 2021Comments
Too Cool For the Pool
May 29, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices