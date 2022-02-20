Salina, KS

Youth Baseball, Softball Grants Available

Todd PittengerFebruary 20, 2022

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is accepting grant applications for the Youth Baseball Fund and the Sunflower Softball Fund.

Applications are open now. Upcoming application deadlines are March 15th, April 15th, and May 15th. Funding will be awarded on a first come, first served basis and decisions will be announced after each grant deadline. Apply online at http://gscf.org/search-apply-for-a-grant/.

These funds support local youth who would otherwise not be able to participate in baseball or softball due to limited financial resources. Grants may be used to cover registration fees, tournament fees, equipment, uniforms and clinics.

The Youth Baseball Fund was established in 2000 by longtime youth baseball coach Larry Britegam, who wanted to help families who struggle with the financial demands of organized sports. Since the spring of 2015, both the Youth Baseball Fund and the Sunflower Softball Fund have awarded over a combined $20,000 to about 100 youth baseball and softball participants in the Salina community.

For more information, please contact Brandee Mayginnes, director of grants and scholarships, at 785-823-1800.

_ _ _

Photo by Ben Hershey via unsplash

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

