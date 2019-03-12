Salina, KS

Youth Archery Instructors Sought

Todd PittengerMarch 12, 2019

The Salina Salvation Army is looking for some volunteers interested in helping start a new program.

According to the agency, they are in search of ten reliable adults who are interested in becoming Basic Archery Instructors to teach community youth. There is no cost for qualified individuals.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, which has a similar program in some schools, they are beneficial.

Why Educators Like the Program:

  • Adds diversity and interest to the classroom
  • Teaches a life skill to students
  • Complies with state and national PE standards
  • Accessible to all Students

What the Teachers are saying:

  • School attendance has improved
  • Student behavior has improved all day
  • Kids of all genders, ages and abilities are successful
  • Students are buying personal archery equipment
  • After-school archery clubs are forming

The Salina Salvation Army hopes to begin its archery program this spring. Those interested are urged to call  785-823-2251 and ask for Lt. Karla Salsbury.

 

