Your Money is Waiting for You

The state of Kansas is ready to not only ‘show you the money’ but hand it over when you head to the state’s unclaimed property web site.

Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with a friendly reminder to search for cash that belongs to you.

Johnson says if you have moved, left a job or have a refund coming your way that you missed – it could be part of the unclaimed property account.

So far, the account that was created in 1979 has returned over $419 million dollars to citizens of Kansas.

Search online at the state’s dedicated unclaimed property website: https://unclaimedproperty.ks.gov/