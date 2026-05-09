Young Stockmen Learn About Food Service

The 2026 KLA Young Stockmen’s Academy (YSA) met in the Kansas City area May 4-6 for their second seminar of the year. Class members spent three days learning more about the beef retail and foodservice industries and connecting with consumers.

Merck Animal Health, the exclusive YSA sponsor, hosted the class at its facilities in Lawrence, De Soto and Lenexa. Members were taken on tours of the company’s lab and research farm and heard from staff about the animal health industry.

Bichelmeyer Meats, Sysco and Walmart Manufacturing hosted the group for tours of their facilities and discussed how their respective businesses meet customer needs. The class also spent time at two Hy-Vee grocery store locations preparing and serving Kansas City strip steak samples while engaging with consumers about beef. Prior to heading to the grocery stores, Kansas Beef Council Director of Nutrition Abby Heidari visited with YSA members about connecting with consumers and promoting beef as part of a healthy lifestyle. The class went to Whole Foods Market and Fareway Meat Market as well, where they learned more about marketing protein to niche audiences. The Kansas City BBQ Store and Jack Stack Barbecue’s Lenexa location also invited YSA members in for a glimpse into how they prepare beef, both for personal consumption and for consumers.

The class will meet for its third gathering, a tour of central and western Kansas beef and dairy operations, in mid-September.