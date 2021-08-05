Young Farmers, Ranchers at Leadership Event

Farmers and ranchers from across Kansas gathered in Manhattan for the annual Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) leaders conference. The conference is normally hosted in January but was rescheduled due to COVID-19.

More than 250 young crop and livestock producers from across the state attended the two-day Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) conference designed to maximize efficiency on their family operations.

The conference provided young ag producers between the ages of 18-35 with agricultural education, motivational speakers and opportunities to connect with industry resources and network with peers.

Attendees heard from KFB President Rich Felts; Jon Iverson, American Farm Bureau Federation YF&R Committee Chair from Oregon; Rob Sharkey, a grain farmer and influencer from Illinois; and Tyne Morgan, the host of the U.S. Farm Report. Participants also had the opportunity to learn about farm safety with three grain bin safety demonstrations.

State committee members from each of the 10 Kansas Farm Bureau districts planned and hosted the conference that included workshops, speakers, tours and competitions. The YF&R state committee played an integral part in making this year’s conference a success.

Winners of the conference competitions included:

• Excellence in Agriculture – Mike and Ashley Beying, Osage County

• YF&R of the Year – Nick Panek, Pratt County

Recordings featuring keynote speakers and select workshops will be made available online soon. To learn more, go to www.kfb.org/yfr.