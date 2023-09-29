Young Farmers: Apply for Kansas Corn Corps

The Kansas Corn Corps young farmer program is a professional development program that helps participants build leadership and business skills to positively impact their farms and local communities.

According to the Kansas Corn organization,Kansas Corn Corps was established in 2016. It is the organization’s young farmer business development program.

Participants engage in networking, learn more about the corn industry and develop new business skills that will benefit their own operations in the future.

The program consists of four sessions that take place over a 16-month period. Three of the four sessions take place in Kansas and the domestic ag tour takes place outside of Kansas. These sessions are on the weekends to accommodate for work schedules, except for the domestic ag trip.

Applications for Kansas Corn Corps class 6 are due by October 15th.

Kansas Corn Corps Complete Details