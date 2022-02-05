Young Farmers and Ranchers Honored

Farmers and ranchers from across Kansas gathered in Manhattan Jan. 28-30 for the annual Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) leaders conference. More than 380 attended the three-day Kansas Farm Bureau conference designed to provide educational and networking opportunities for young producers in Kansas.

The conference provided young ag producers between the ages of 18-35 with agricultural education, motivational speakers and opportunities to connect with industry resources and network with peers.

Attendees heard from Tim Moffett, a Florida dairy farmer and comedian; Kyle and Tiffany Lechtenberg, owners of Northview Family Farms in north-central Nebraska; Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall and Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts.

State committee members from each of the 10 Kansas Farm Bureau districts planned and hosted the conference, which included workshops, speakers, tours and competitions. The YF&R state committee played an integral part in making this year’s conference a success.

Winners of the conference competitions include the following:

Collegiate Discussion Meet – Molly Biggs, Kansas State University

YF&R Discussion Meet – Maggie Brakeville, Riley County

Ag Quiz Bowl – Brandon Carp, Gavin Beesley, Hayden Reinert and Isaac Wingert, Kansas State University

Excellence in Agriculture – Erica Schlender, Harvey County

YF&R of the Year – Michael Speer, Sedgwick County

_ _ _

Photos Courtesy Kansas Farm Bureau. Click to Enlarge