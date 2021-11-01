Salina, KS

‘Yes or No’ on November 2nd

Jeff GarretsonNovember 1, 2021

Salina residents will be headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose three new city commissioners, three USD 305 school board members and to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ regarding a ballot question aimed at curbing city mandates.

Saline County Clerk and Elections Officer Jamie Doss tells KSAL News that voters need to be well read on the issue before lining up – because election staff cannot help citizens with interpreting the text.

 

 

Doss advises citizens to search for voter guides and fact sheets that will help bring the issue into focus before you head out to vote. Polls are open Tuesday, November 2 from 7am to 7pm.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

'Yes or No' on November 2nd

