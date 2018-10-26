YaYa’s Euro Bistro Coming to Downtown Salina

Another new restaurant will soon appear in downtown Salina.

According to Salina 2020 the master developer for downtown Salina’s revitalization, YaYa’s Euro Bistro is planned. The PB&J Restaurant Inc. concept will be located within the Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel, currently under construction.

With 6000 sq. ft. of interior restaurant space, which includes two outdoor patios, guests will delight in an eclectic mix of YaYa’s Italian, French and Greek cuisines. The Mediterranean mix of oak-fired pizzas, pastas and fresh seafood dishes share the menu with innovative entrees and an array of award-winning catering options.

Features including a private dining room and access to an assortment of catering options will ensure that intimate gatherings, secluded business affairs and celebrations are as elegant as they are rich in flavor and taste. Forty-one interior and 16 exterior tables will allow more than 250 guests to dine together at YaYa’s, steps away from the hotel lobby on Mulberry Street between Santa Fe Avenue and Fifth Street.

Three decades of PB&J guest and restaurant experience combine to create the inventive décor, superior service and delicious cuisine signature to YaYa’s. With a commitment to freshness and quality, using simple and honest ingredients, these elements, elevated by a sophisticated atmosphere, will create an unforgettable dining experience.

“Complete guest satisfaction is at the forefront of our mission. We are proud to deliver services that mirror how we treat guests in our home and at our table. We are honored to extend our unique style of hospitality to Salina through this exciting engagement,” said Paul Khoury, Chief Executive Officer of PB&J. “Meeting and exceeding special requests to ensure total sensory dining is more than a goal, it’s what we love to do.”

PB&J Corporate Chefs Martin Woods and Paul Clinton, who currently support all PB&J restaurants, will oversee YaYa’s Salina location and bring more than 60 years of combined experience. Wood’s seasoned background and hands-on approach to flavor immersion will deliver a mouth-watering menu of extraordinary tastes utilizing the culinary excellence he’s refined for nearly 30 years of working in a variety of cuisines and restaurants.

“Flavor and presentation using locally sourced, healthy ingredients produce a culinary experience unique to YaYa’s,” said Woods. “We are thrilled to be a part of a thriving revitalization project that encourages locally owned and operated businesses.”

YaYa’s will be the hotel’s premier restaurant partner, offering dining and catering options to travelers and residents alike. It is scheduled to open in late 2019.

The addition of YaYa’s to Salina marks PB&J’s fifth restaurant opening of its concept, with existing locations in Kansas City, Denver, St. Louis and Little Rock. PB&J has developed numerous concepts, including Grand Street Café, Newport Grill and Burnt End BBQ, among others. It currently operates more than 20 restaurants across the Midwest and caters more than 4,000 events each year between its Kansas City and Denver catering companies.

Salina 2020 is partnering with the City of Salina, Salina Downtown Inc., and other private developers to redevelop downtown Salina with a new hotel, a car museum, a family entertainment center, restaurants, shops, streetscape renovations and more. In addition to YaYa’s, new businesses and attractions announced to-date include Starbucks, Barolo Grille, Homewood Suites by Hilton, The Alley, American Classics Car Museum and Old Chicago.