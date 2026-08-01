Brookville Cowboy Wins at Abilene Rodeo

A hometown cowboy won the bareback riding at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo.

Rhett Robbins isn’t actually from Abilene, but he’s close.

The 21-year-old is a native of Brookville, Kansas, and scored 86 points on the Andrews Rodeo Co. horse Fresno to take the title and a check for $3,560.

“I knew that horse was good,” he said, noting that the 12-year-old sorrel mare has been selected to buck at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo three times.

“She made a little circle right out there,” in front of the chutes.

Winning the Abilene rodeo was on his list.

“That was one of my goals, to win that rodeo,” he said. “I finally got it done.”

Last February, Robbins fractured a vertebra in his lower back at a college rodeo. He took off three weeks for it to heal, but the pain has been affecting his riding.

It’s feeling better, and his riding is evidence.

“In the last month, I’ve done really well,” he said. “This is probably the best I’ve ever ridden. I finally have it clicking.

“It’s hard to ride through pain, but sometimes you have to. You have to be tough. You’ve picked the wrong sport if you aren’t.”

Robbins is engaged to be married to Erica Hermosillo. They have a three-month old son. Robbins’ sister Prairie Robbins also competed in Abilene and tied for thirteenth place in the barrel racing.

During the rodeo, a big check presentation was held for Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, with $4,000 raised through voluntary donations for the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund of Dickinson County. The rodeo has partnered with the Brooks fund since 2008 and has raised, with this year’s donation, over $71,000 for financial help for people undergoing cancer treatment in Dickinson County.

Other 2026 champions include steer wrestler Brayden Tanner, Alex, Okla. (3.7 seconds); saddle bronc rider Ross Griffin, Tularosa, New Mexico (87 points); tie-down roper Haven Meged, Miles City, Montana (7.8 seconds); team ropers Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Oklahoma and Whip Peterson, San Simon, Arizona (4.2 seconds); barrel racer Lanita Peirce, Wynnewood, Oklahoma (16.61 seconds); and bull rider Sage Vance, Sidney, Iowa (88.5 points).

Breakaway roper Taylor Munsell, Alva, Oklahoma, won her event for the third year in a row.

Next year’s Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo is set for August 3-6, 2027.