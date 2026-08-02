Salina Students Perform at International Thespian Festival

It’s been a busy summer for drama students from Salina Central High School. They presented their fall play, the high school edition of “Clue”, during the 2026 International Thespian Festival at the University of Indiana Bloomington.

According to the school, the honor came from having the show adjudicated among other productions from around the country and earning one of twelve production spots.

Students also received honors for their individual events known as Thespys.

Central had a Thespy Winner this year (perfect score from all three judges) at the International Thespian Festival.

Sarah Day (2026 graduate) scored a perfect score for her Solo Musical Theatre performance of “Fly, Fly Away” from the musical Catch Me If You Can. She also was invited to perform at the solo musical theatre showcase at the ITF in the IU Auditorium. In total, Central High School students received 12 Superior Thespys and 11 Excellent Thespys.

Superior Thespys

Solo Musical:

Sarah Day (2026 graduate)

Dominic Freeland (Freshman)

Marcos Lira (2026 graduate)

Solo Dance:

William Howe (Sophomore)

Costume Construction:

Addilyn Jagodzinske (2026 graduate)

Monologue:

Eleanor Burk (Junior)

Monologues:

Andrew Graber (2026 graduate)

Anna Kraft (2026 graduate)

Ava Weaverling (2026 graduate)

William Howe (Sophomore)

Duet Acting:

Mac Sheforgern & Andrew Graber (2026 graduates)

Scenic Design:

Alyxandria Aldrich (Junior)

Other students also earned Excellent Ratings on their Thespys:

Camille Graber

Carlyn Elting

Wyatt Angell

Kort Comeau

Addilyn Jagodzinske

Katie Morgan

Sarah Day

Mac Sheforgen

Gabriel Freeland

Ayden Flener

Madison Berndt

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Photo via Salina Central Thespian Troupe 639