Y Preparing for Fall Leagues

For those adults – aching to run for a touchdown again, or to slip a soccer ball past the goaltender the Salina YMCA is preparing a league for you. Marketing Director Tanya Show at the Y tells KSAL News that after a long layoff Adult Sports are back.

Kathy Nelson Sports Director with the Y says if you want to play indoors this fall, Wallyball maybe your game.

Signup is going on right now through September 8th. League games run from September 9th through October 28th.

New ADULT SPORTS LEAGUES. For Adults 18+ League play will be for 6 weeks plus a tournament. Players will need to register individually and list your team captain and team name. Players will not be added after Sept 27.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Wednesdays @ 6:00p

Registration Aug 10 – Sept 8

League Sept 9 – Oct 28

$30/Member $60/Non-Member

Min of 7 players

SOCCER

Sundays @ 1:00p

Registration Aug 10 – Sept 8

League Sept 9 – Oct 28

$30/Member $60/Non-Member

Min of 3 players

WALLYBALL

Like indoor volleyball, wallyball is featured in a racquetball court and provides the element of surprise as you play off the walls!

Mondays @ 6:00p

Registration Aug 10 – Sept 8

League Sept 14 – Oct 26

$30/Member $60/Non-Member

Min 4, max 6 on roster with 1 female on the court.