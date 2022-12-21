Wyoming Edges Wichita State, 61-56

WICHITA, Kan. – Wyoming closed the game on a 7-0 run to pull out a 61-56 win over Wichita State Tuesday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (9-3) suffered its first home loss of the season despite overcoming an 11-point halftime deficit.

DJ McCarty scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-18 shooting, while adding five rebounds and four assists. Trajata Colbert tied a career high with 16 rebounds to go with 14 points. It marked her second double-double of the season. Curtessia Dean added 10 points and six boards for her fourth straight game in double figures.

Wichita State was ice cold from beyond the arc, missing 11 of its 13 tries, and converted on only 32 percent overall from the floor. The Shockers did go a perfect 16-for-16 at the free throw line and only committed 11 turnovers.

Wyoming, on the other hand, won the game from long range, finishing 8-for-15. The Cowgirls hit 42 percent of their total attempts.

The Shockers led 11-10 after 10 minutes, as the two teams played a nearly identical first quarter with both teams going 4-for-12 from the field with six turnovers and eight rebounds apiece.

After an even-played first quarter, the second period belonged to the Cowgirls. Wyoming outscored the Shockers 18-6 and grabbed a 28-17 lead at the half. The six points were the fewest Wichita State has scored in any quarter this season. Wichita State went 2-for-15 from the floor in the period.

Wichita State went into the locker room having missed 21 of its 27 field goal attempts overall and gave up 20 points in the paint.

DJ McCarty scored six of Wichita State’s first eight points of the game, but was held scoreless the remainder of the half. McCarty was joined by Trajata Colbert with six points to lead the Shockers.

Wichita State has been no stranger to double digit comebacks so far this season, and the third quarter was more of the same. The Shockers capped a 22-12 third period with a Shamaryah Duncan buzzer-beating three-pointer to make it a 40-39 game. McCarty (8) and Dean (7) combined to score 15 of Wichita State’s 22 points in the frame.

The Shockers then grabbed the lead on the opening possession of the fourth quarter on a McCarty pull-up jumper.

After a pair of Colbert free throws put Wichita State up 47-42, Wyoming responded with an 8-0 run to regain the lead, 50-47, and forcing a Shocker timeout with 4:54 remaining.

Following the timeout, Colbert scored four unanswered points to grab the lead right back.

A three-point play from McCarty with 1:51 on the clock gave Wichita State a 56-54 lead, but it was the Cowgirls made plays down the stretch to escape with a win. Wyoming scored the final seven points of the game, none bigger than a tie-breaking three-pointer from Grace Ellis at the top of the key to make it 59-56. Two clinching free throws from Quinn Weidemann in the final seconds iced it for the visitors.

Up Next

Wichita State plays host to South Carolina State on Dec. 27 in the final non-conference game of the regular season.