Wyandotte Co. Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

A Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in the line of duty Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

Authorities say 34-year-old Elijah Ming, along with another KCK Police officer were responding to a possible domestic dispute when a male suspect opened fire. Ming was hit in a spray of gunfire and later transported to a hospital where he died.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case and the suspect, 38-year-old Shawn Harris of KCK is in custody.

Authorities say a police negotiator was able to get Harris to surrender after he had barricaded himself inside a house in the 2600 block of S. 30th Street. He was injured during exchange of gunfire and treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputy Elijah Ming was a 9-year veteran of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office FB page