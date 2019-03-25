WWE Live Returning to Salina

The most popular professional wrestling organization in the world is returning to Salina. The WWE is coming to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

According to the venue, WWE Live will make a return on Memorial Day, Monday May 2th.

Scheduled matches include among others:

AJ STYLES VS. RANDY ORTON

SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION ASUKA VS MANDY ROSE W/ SONYA DEVILLE



SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – NEW DAY VS THE USOS VS RICOCHET & ALEISTER BLACK VS RUSEV W/ LANA & SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

WWE Livetickets start at $17 and we be available at 10:00 am on Friday, March 29th at www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com, Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, and by phone at 888-826-SHOW (7469).