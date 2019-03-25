Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 38 °

WWE Live Returning to Salina

KSAL StaffMarch 25, 2019
The most popular professional wrestling organization in the world is returning to Salina. The WWE is coming to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.
According to the venue, WWE Live will  make a return on Memorial Day, Monday May 2th.
Scheduled matches include among others:
  • AJ STYLES VS. RANDY ORTON
  • SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION ASUKA VS MANDY ROSE W/ SONYA DEVILLE
  • SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – NEW DAY VS THE USOS VS RICOCHET & ALEISTER BLACK VS RUSEV W/ LANA & SHINSUKE NAKAMURA
WWE Livetickets start at $17 and we be available at 10:00 am on Friday, March 29th at www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com, Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, and by phone at 888-826-SHOW (7469).

To receive special pre-sale offers and partner discounts be sure to join the TPEC Cyber Club at www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com. Groups of 10 or more qualify for discounts. Call the Group Sales Department at 785-833-5171.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

WWE Live Returning to Salina

The most popular professional wrestling organization in the world is returning to Salina. The WWE is...

March 25, 2019 Comments

Bethany Hires Laura Moreno as Inter...

Sports News

March 25, 2019

Kansas Officials React To Mueller R...

Top News

March 25, 2019

Shockers advance to NIT quarterfina...

Sports News

March 24, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Agriculture Drone Event P...
March 24, 2019Comments
Ag Focus: Mid America Far...
March 24, 2019Comments
KWU International Music F...
March 24, 2019Comments
Former Saline County Sher...
March 24, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH