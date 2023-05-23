WVU’s Wetherholt, UT’s Gordon Highlight Big 12 Baseball Awards

West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Texas lefthander Lucas Gordon was named Pitcher of the Year as the Conference unveiled its 2023 All-Big 12 Baseball Awards. The honorees were selected in a vote of the league’s head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.

WVU’s Randy Mazey was picked as Coach of the Year after leading the Mountaineers to a share of the Big 12 regular season title. Oklahoma State’s Nolan Schubart and Kansas’ Kodey Shojinaga were named Co-Freshmen of the Year and OSU’s Tyler Wulfert was picked as Newcomer of the Year.

Texas Tech’s Gavin Kash and Texas’ Porter Brown joined Wetherholt and Gordon as unanimous selections to the All-Big 12 First Team. Texas led all schools with five first-team honorees.

Wetherholt ranks second in Division I with a .447 batting average and is on track to have the highest batting average for a Big 12 hitter since 1999. More than just a singles hitter, the sophomore from Mars, Pennsylvania has added 15 home runs, 21 doubles and has driven in 56 runs on the campaign. He is the first West Virginia player to win the award.

Gordon leads Big 12 starting pitchers with a 2.48 earned run average while posting a 6-1 record on the season. The Los Angeles native has struck out 85 batters and held his opponents to a .210 batting average. He is the eighth Longhorn hurler to win the award, and the second in the past three seasons.

Schubart hit .348 to rank second among all players in the Big 12 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 66 RBIs. He also ranks among the Big 12’s leaders in RBIs (second), doubles (third), home runs (fifth) and slugging percentage (.695, fourth). The outfielder from Durand, Michigan is the first Oklahoma State hitter to be honored as the league’s top freshman since Corey Brown was named Freshman Player of the Year in 2005.

Shojinaga is the first Kansas player to win Freshman of the Year, earning his nod due to a .380 batting average with 17 extra-base hits and 40 runs scored. He was the Big 12’s leading hitter in Conference games, hitting .418 and scoring 20 runs in 24 Big 12 games.

Wulfert leads the Cowboys with a .355 batting average and ranks fourth in the Big 12 with a .695 slugging percentage. The third baseman, who transferred from Midland Junior College, has added nine home runs, 15 doubles and three triples. He is the fifth OSU player to be voted as Newcomer of the Year and the first since Christian Encarnacion-Strand in 2021.

Mazey was named Coach of the Year for the second time in four complete seasons, having captured the award in 2019. Mazey led the No. 21 Mountaineers to a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a 15-9 record.

TCU led all schools with four selections to the All-Freshman team, including unanimous selections Karson Bowen and Anthony Silva. Baylor’s Kolby Branch, Kansas’ Shojinaga, Oklahoma State’s Carson Benge and Schubart, Texas’ Jared Thomas and Texas Tech’s Kevin Bazzell were also unanimous selections.

2023 Big 12 Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia

Pitcher of the Year: Lucas Gordon, Texas

Co-Freshmen of the Year: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State & Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas

Newcomer of the Year: Tyler Wulfert, Oklahoma State

Coach of the Year: Randy Mazey, West Virginia

All-Big 12 First Team

C: Garret Guillemette, Texas

IF: Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State

IF: Brayden Taylor, TCU

IF: Gavin Kash, Texas Tech*

IF: Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech

IF: JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia*

OF: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State

OF: Porter Brown, Texas*

OF: Dylan Campbell, Texas

DH: Janson Reeder, Kansas

UT: Carson Benge, Oklahoma State

SP: Braden Carmichael, Oklahoma

SP: Lucas Gordon, Texas*

SP: Lebarron Johnson Jr., Texas

SP: Ben Hampton, West Virginia

RP: Tyson Neighbors, Kansas State

RP: Carlson Reed, West Virginia

*- unanimous selection

All-Big 12 Second Team

C: Chase Adkison, Oklahoma State

IF: Cole Elvis, Kansas

IF: Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas

IF: Tyler Wulfert, Oklahoma State

IF: Anthony Silva, TCU

IF: Peyton Powell, Texas

OF: Chase Jans, Kansas

OF: Carson Benge, Oklahoma State

OF: Nolen Hester, Texas Tech

OF: Landon Wallace, West Virginia

OF: Braden Barry, West Virginia

DH: Colin Bruegemann, Oklahoma State

UT: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State

SP: Collin Baumgartner, Kansas

SP: Owen Boerema, Kansas State

SP: Mason Molina, Texas Tech

SP: Blaine Traxel, West Virginia

RP: Isaac Stebens, Oklahoma State

RP: Garrett Wright, TCU

A tie resulted in five outfielders on the second team.

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Baylor: Cortlan Castle

Kansas State: Kaelen Culpepper, Brady Day, Nick Goodwin, Brendan Jones, Raphael Pelletier

Oklahoma: Dakota Harris, James Hitt, Anthony Mackenzie, Bryce Madron, Kendall Pettis, John Spikerman

Oklahoma State: Ben Abram, Nolan McLean (RP), Juaron Watts-Brown

TCU: Karson Bowen, Kole Klecker, Cole Fontenelle, Louis Rodriguez

Texas: Eric Kennedy, Jared Thomas

Texas Tech: Brandon Beckel, Gage Harrelson, Hudson White

West Virginia: David Hagaman, Grant Hussey, Dayne Leonard, Aidan Major, Caleb McNeely, Logan Sauve, Tevin Tucker

All-Freshman Team

Kolby Branch, Baylor*

Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas*

Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma

Carson Benge, Oklahoma State*

Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State*

Ben Abeldt, TCU

Karson Bowen, TCU*

Kole Klecker, TCU

Anthony Silva, TCU*

Jared Thomas, Texas*

Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech*

Gage Harrelson, Texas Tech

*-unanimous selection